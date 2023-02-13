Cambodian PM Hun Sen shuts down an independent media outlet saying it had launched attacks on him and his son

The country’s final independent media organisation, according to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, was shut down on Sunday after it allegedly initiated attacks against him and his son.

Hun Sen instructed the Phnom Penh police to ‘maintain order’ but not seize property while directing the Ministry of Information to carry out his directive.

The order states that as of Monday, Voice of Democracy, or VOD as it is more often known, will no longer be permitted to broadcast any content.

Hun Sen stated in a lengthy Facebook post that he would not accept the media outlet’s apology. Notably, VOD published an article about Cambodia’s earthquake assistance to Turkey on last Wednesday.

The story suggested that Hun Sen’s son Hun Manet, the current deputy commander of the armed forces had signed the aid agreement, which was overstepping the bounds of his position.

The PM did not take heart to the story and said it had damaged the country’s reputation whilst demanding an apology.