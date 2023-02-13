David Jude Jolicoeur, founding member of the Long Island hip-hop trio De La Soul dies at the age of 54

David Jude Jolicoeur, known widely as Trugoy the Dove and one of the founding members of the Long Island hip-hop trio De La Soul, has died. He was 54. On Sunday, the death was confirmed by his representative Tony Ferguson. There was no more information available right away.

Jolicoeur had recently claimed to be suffering from congestive heart failure and to be using a LifeVest machine that was permanently attached to him. Trugoy was absent from the stage with the other members of De La Soul during the Grammy Awards’ hip-hop homage last week.

Social media users paid their respects immediately after the news surfaced on Sunday.

‘Dave! It was an honour to share so many stages with you,’ wrote rapper Big Daddy Kane on Instagram.

Rapper Erik Sermon posted on Instagram, ‘This one hurts. From Long Island from one of the best rap groups in Hiphop # Delasoul #plug2 Dave has passed away you will be missed… RIP.’