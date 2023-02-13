Forex Market: Indian rupee falls against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian currency depreciated against the US Dollar in the forex market. Rising crude m oil prices, strengthening of the US currency and muted trend in domestic equities weighed upon the Indian currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened weak at 82.68 against the US dollar. During trading, it then fell to 82.75, registering a decline of 17 paise over its last close. On Friday, the Indian rupee settled at 82.58 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.15% to 103.78.Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the Indian capital markets as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,458.02 crore.