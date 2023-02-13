Kiss Day 2023: Follow these kissing tips to have a prefect kiss

February is regarded as the month of love. Valentine’s Week is celebrated from February 7 to February 14. Valentine’s Week starts with Rose Day and ends with valentine’s Day. The week comprises of Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and Valentine’s Day. February 13 is celebrated as Kiss Day. It is the 7th day of the Valentine’s Week. People all over the world celebrate Valentine’s Day on February 14th.

Here are some pointers to help you seal the day with a kiss.

Make sure your lips are kiss-ready: Use a small amount of lipstick or lip moisturiser before having kiss. You could also use a lip exfoliant. It will help slough off any dry skin on your lips and prepare them to be soft and smooth.

Get rid of bad breath: Before having a kiss make sure that your breath is good. Paying attention to your breath is essential when it comes to kissing. Practice good dental hygiene, such as brushing your teeth, flossing, and using mouthwash. Take a mint before you kiss your partner.

Ask for consent: Always ask for consent before having a kiss.

Understand body language: Physical cues, such as moving closer or pulling away, can reveal more about what your partner likes and dislikes. The best kiss is one in which both partners have their consent.

Make eye contact: Make eye contact while kissing. Do not be afraid to peek at your partner in between kissing.