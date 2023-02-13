Muslim leader, nephew accused of ‘hurting religious sentiments’

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief Maulana Arshad Madani and his nephew, Maulana Mahmood Madani, were named in a police complaint made by the Hindu Sena on Monday as a result of recent remarks they made that caused a great deal of controversy.

Hindu Sena leader Vishnu Gupta claimed in a letter to the Delhi Police Commissioner that statements made by Maulana Mahmood Madani and Maulana Arshad Madani had hurt Hindus’ feelings.

Also mentioned in the letter was the possibility of a ‘environment of instability’ in the nation as a result of remarks made on the second and third days of the 34th general session of the Jamiat at the Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. Even requesting that Delhi Police open an investigation into religious fanaticism, the right-wing group demanded action.