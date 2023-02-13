National Sport Day holiday announced in this Gulf country

Doha: The Amiri Diwan in Qatar announced National Sport Day holiday. The Amiri Diwan informed that Tuesday of the second week of February every year will be an will be an official holiday on the occasion of the State’s Sports Day.

The first national sports day in Qatar was organized in 2012, on the behest of HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Deputy Emir, and Heir Apparent. The day is celebrated to promote a healthy lifestyle nationwide.