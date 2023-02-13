Nedumaran: LTTE Chief Velupillai Prabhakaran is still alive.

Velupillai Prabhakaran, the head of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), is still alive, says Tamil nationalist and President of the World Tamil Confederation Dr. P. Nedumaran on Monday.

In Thanjavur, Nedumaran told reporters that the illegal leader will show up in public when it was appropriate.

Additionally, he asserted that Prabhakaran is doing well, that his family is in contact with him, and that he is disclosing this information with their consent. The Sri Lankan military declared Prabhakaran killed during the ethnic conflict in May 2009.

Pazha Nedumaran, who prefaced his speech as a ‘real announcement,’ claimed in a press conference that Prabhakaran, the leader of the Eelam Tamils, would emerge as a result of the international (political) climate and the Sinhalese population of Sri Lanka’s ferocious opposition to Rajapaksa.

‘There are no public records of Prabhakaran’s passing in Sri Lanka. There was only one picture made public. His wife Mathivathani Erambu and daughter Duvaraga have not yet been located’ Nedumaran stated.

Nedumaran asserted that the LTTE commander is in good health and that the statement would put an end to any ‘prepared’ rumours that had been propagated about him. Prabhakaran is prepared to make an announcement regarding the beginning of the Eelam Tamils in Sri Lanka, the man claimed.

He urged Tamils in Sri Lanka and all over the world to unite and give him their unwavering support. He claimed that up until they reached their peak of strength, the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) prevented any forces hostile to India from gaining a foothold in the areas they controlled in Sri Lanka.

He continued, ‘They have not only repelled such forces but have also not received any backing from such countries that are hostile to India.’