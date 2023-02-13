Nikos Christodoulides wins presidential election in Cyprus, becomes youngest president of the country

Following a second and final round of voting, Nikos Christodoulides was proclaimed the winner on Sunday, February 12 in presidential election in Cyprus. In order to restart peace talks with the alienated Turkish Cypriots, he promised to form a government of national unity.

According to the official results, Andreas Mavroyiannis, 66, received 48.1% of the vote, while Christodoulides, 49, received 51.9%.

In the vote on Sunday, the former chief negotiator in the peace talks with Turkish Cypriots, career diplomat Mavroyiannis, faced up against the outgoing foreign minister Christodoulides. Mavroyiannis previously served as Cyprus’ permanent representative to the UN.

Christodoulides’ independent campaign received backing from right-of-center and center-leaning parties.

As the government’s spokesperson or until early 2022 as foreign minister, Christodoulides has regularly been at the forefront during the previous ten years, often presenting the image of a youthful, dynamic politician with many ideas.

Mavroyiannis congratulated Christodoulides and conceded defeat.

‘Tonight is the end of a long but nice journey … I want to thank from the bottom of my soul all those who travelled with me,’ he said.