Oxford University study finds alarming levels of toxic ‘forever chemicals’ in Norwegian Arctic ice

According to the Guardian, an Oxford University-led investigation has discovered dangerous concentrations of poisonous PFAS, popularly known as ‘forever chemicals,’ in the ice surrounding Svalbard, Norway, endangering the area’s biodiversity.

There are 26 different forms of PFAS chemicals in the Norwegian Arctic ice, and when the ice melts, they can enter ecosystems including Arctic fjords and tundra.

The term ‘PFAs’ refers to a family of over 12,000 chemicals known as ‘forever chemicals’ since they do not decompose over time naturally and are frequently found in consumer products that resist heat, water, or stains. These substances have also been connected to a variety of illnesses, such as cancer and liver disease.

Therefore, these contaminants, once passed on, can affect the entire food web from small organisms like plankton or fish to apex predators in the region like polar bears.

Notably, high levels of PFAs have been found in the polar bear’s bloodstream, as per the report. The study found the levels of these ‘forever chemicals’ in the ice, were higher than the United States advisory drinking water limits were.