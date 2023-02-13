Police seize 24-carat gold worth Rs 97 lakh at Karipur airport; 2 arrested

Malappuram: Police seized 24-carat gold worth Rs 97 lakh from two individuals who arrived at Karipur airport on Sunday. Raseeq (28), a Karnataka native, and Ibrahim (50), hailing from Wayanad, were arrested after they arrived on separate flights from Jeddah and Dubai, respectively.

Raseeq arrived at the airport via Spice Jet flight at 6:54 pm. Police seized 1,191 grams of gold in four capsules hidden in his body. Later, Ibrahim landed at Karipur via Spice Jet at 7:35 pm. Police seized two capsules of gold weighing 483 grams.

Police nabbed them from outside the airport. Both were examined and later arrested based on secret information received by Malappuram district police chief S Sujith Das. Police are currently questioning the smugglers. A report compiled based on the findings will be handed over to customs.