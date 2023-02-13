Power supply to remain disrupted in this city from February 13 to 15

New Delhi: Authorities in New Delhi informed that power supply will remain disrupted in in several areas of the city from Monday to Wednesday. The areas will face power cuts during the day and night for some time due to the repair of transformers and electric cables by the power companies.

Power supply will remain affected in Hauz Khas, Green Park, Motibagh, Dhaula Kuan and other areas for the next three days.

Also Read: National Sport Day holiday announced in this Gulf country

Meanwhile, the New Delhi Jal Board informed that water service will be affected in some areas from morning to evening for about 10 hours on Monday. Due to this, there will be no water in Civil Lines, Hindu Rao Hospital, Naya Bazar, Naya Bans, Chandni Chowk, Lahori Gate, Pili Kothi, Kashmiri Gate, St. Stephen’s Hospital, Tirtha Ram Hospital, Rajpur Road, etc. from 8 am to 6 pm.