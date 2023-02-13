Rahul Gandhi begins his visit to Wayanad’s constituency by meeting a tribal family.

Rahul Gandhi, a prominent member of the Congress and the member for Wayanad, paid a visit to the home of a tribal man recently discovered dead close to the Kozhikode Medical College on Monday.

On February 11, Vishwanathan (46), who had been in KMC for the delivery of his wife, was found hanged outside the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

Along with party leaders, Mr. Gandhi, who arrived at the Kozhikode airport on Sunday evening, paid a visit to Vishwanathan’s home in the Wayanad district this morning.

The Lok Sabha member for Wayanad, Mr. Gandhi, spent time with the family, listening to their problems and grievances, and comforting them.

Kozhikode Medical College police informed that, a case was already opened when the tribal man’s family reported him missing from the hospital. Vishwanathan was later found hanging on February 11, though.

The family claimed that on February 9 after Vishwanathan had been tormented, he vanished. The kin claimed that on February 9, some people beat up Vishwanathan after accusing him of stealing.

After successfully completing the more than 4,000-kilometer Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir on January 30, this was Gandhi’s first trip to his district.

On Sunday, party officials and supporters gave Mr. Gandhi a warm welcome outside the Kozhikode International airport.