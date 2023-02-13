SC rejects petitions against the redrawing of Jammu and Kashmir constituencies

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today dismissed petitions against the redrawing of Jammu and Kashmir constituencies, an exercise that the opposition claims will favour the BJP. The petitioners, Haji Abdul Gani Khan and Muhammad Ayub Matto from Srinagar, had challenged the constitutional validity of the redrawing or delimitation exercise saying there is a bar on any such move before 2026.

Petitions challenged the delimitation commission set up for redrawing the assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir after it was split into two Union Territories in 2019, when its special status was scrapped. A delimitation panel completed the exercise in May last year. Ninety assembly and five parliamentary constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir were redrawn under the J&K Reorganisation Act.