U.S. airlines ask FAA to extend the deadline for the 5G upgrade

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) was ‘strongly urged’ to extend a proposed deadline for retrofitting aeroplane altimeters to ensure they are not susceptible to 5G wireless interference to June 2024 by a group representing major U.S. airlines.

In order to ‘reflect technical realities and the continued safe operation of many aircraft,’ Airlines for America , which is comprised of American Airlines l, Delta Air Lines (DAL.N), United Airlines , and other airlines, requested that the FAA revise a proposed 5G safety directive. The group issued a warning that if changes are not made, a ‘material number of aircraft’ in U.S. fleets could ‘severely limit operations’ and cause flight delays and cancellations.

Wireless providers were against the request.

The FAA proposed in January that by February 2024, all passenger and cargo aircraft operating in the United States must be equipped with 5G C-Band-tolerant radio altimeters or approved filters. The organisation reaffirmed on Friday that it will consider every comment.

apprehensions that 5G service may interfere with aviation

Last year, international carriers experienced delays at some U.S. airports due to altimeters, which provide information on a plane’s altitude and are essential for landing in inclement weather.

The directive ‘does not provide sufficiently robust controls to ensure safety as both aviation operations and wireless services co-evolve,’ according to a coalition made up of Boeing (BA.N), Airbus, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, pilots unions, and airlines, which also claimed it lacked a reasonable cost estimate.