UDF’s day and night protests against tax burdens starts today

Today is the start of the two-day, day-and-night agitation by the opposition United Democratic Front against the Left Democratic Front government’s high taxes (Feb 13).

The state-wide demonstration against ‘tax robbery’ will begin in Kozhikode with remarks from opposition leader V D Satheesan.

The agitation will begin in front of the Kerala Secretariat, the seat of government, informed UDF convener M. M. Hassan.

From 4 p.m. on Monday until 10 a.m. tomorrow, there will be an agitation organised in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram and at district collectorates.

Given that Rahul Gandhi, MP, the former president of the Congress, will be touring his Lok Sabha district on the coming day, the agitation in Wayanad will take place on that day.

In response to the Muslim League district conference, an agitation will be organised in the Kannur district on February 16 and 17.

On Wednesday, the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) will give the subsequent demonstrations against different budget plans, including the tax increases, their final form.

Since the protest’s outline could not be decided at the executive meeting called in Kochi, the decision was tabled until Wednesday.

After holding discussions with important figures including the head of the opposition and the KPCC president, a decision will be made.