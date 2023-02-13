Unexplained pressure glitch reported in a Russian spacecraft docked with the International Space Station

On Saturday, an unidentified pressure was noted in a Russian spacecraft connected to the International Space Station (ISS). The Progress cargo ship’s cabin pressure had been dropped, the Russian space agency Roscosmos informed through Telegram. It was moored to the ISS and is scheduled to undock on February 18.

According to Roscosmos, mission control specialists noticed a depressurization in the Progress MS-21 cargo ship’s cooling system.

The specific cause of the mishap was being looked into, according to the Russian space agency, and the ship was isolated from the rest of the station.

Roscosmos said: ‘The temperature regime and pressure on board the ISS are normal, nothing threatens the life and health of the crew and they feel fine.’

NASA later said the depressurisation was due to a coolant leak. NASA said, ‘The reason for the loss of coolant in the Progress 82 spacecraft is being investigated.’

It added, ‘The hatches between Progress 82 and the station are open, and temperatures and pressures aboard the station are all normal. The crew, which was informed of the cooling loop leak, is in no danger and continuing with normal space station operations.’