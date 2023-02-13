UP govt issued directives prohibiting celebrations after 10 in Muzaffarnagar ahead of board exams

In preparation for the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Board exams, the district administration has prohibited music bands, DJ music at weddings, and setting off fireworks after 10 p.m. from February 16 to March 4, according to officials.

The test dates are February 16 through March 4.

The Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, are being broken, and strict action will be taken, according to Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Narendra Bahadur Singh.

He claimed that the upcoming board exams were taken into consideration when issuing the orders.