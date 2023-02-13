Women’s Premier League 2023 Auction: Royal Challengers Bangalore bag Smriti Mandhana

Mumbai: In cricket, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bought Smriti Mandhana in the inaugural Women’s Premier League auctions. RCB bagged the India vice-captain for Rs 3.40 crore in the auctions.

UP Warriorz bought all-rounder Deepti Sharma for Rs 2.6 crore. She was the second costliest Indian player so far in the auctions. Mumbai Indians bought India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur for Rs 1.80 crore. One of the prominent picks during the first round was Australia’s off-spin all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner, who was bought by Gautam Adani-owned Gujarat Giants for Rs 3.20 crore .

Also Read: Holiday for Isra’a Wal Miraj announced in this Gulf country

Star Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry received a cool Rs 1.70 crore (USD 205,000) winning bid from RCB who also got New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine at base price of Rs 50 lakh. UP Warriorz got England left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone on board for Rs 1.80 crore.