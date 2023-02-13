Yamaha launches FZS-Fi V4, FZ-X, R15M and MT-15 V2 in India: Price and features

Mumbai: Yamaha India has launched the 2023 FZS-Fi V4 Deluxe, FZ-X, MT-15 V2 Deluxe and R15M in the country. All these bikes features Traction Control System (TCS) as a standard safety feature and are packed with E20 fuel ready engines which comply with the OBD-II (on-board diagnostics) norms that support in monitoring the emission levels in real time. Yamaha aims to make all its motorcycle models E20 fuel compliant by 2023 end.

2023 Yamaha FZS-Fi V4 Deluxe: The bike has been priced at Rs 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The bike features Bluetooth Enabled Y-Connect Application, single-channel ABS, rear disc brake, a Multi-function LCD instrument cluster, a tire-hugging rear mudguard and a lower engine guard.

2023 Yamaha FZ-X: The bike is powered by 149cc petrol engine which generates top power of 12.3 bhp at 7,250 rpm and peak torque of 13.3 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The bike is priced at Rs 1.37 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

2023 Yamaha R15M: The 2023 R15M comes with coloured TFT Meter with Gear shift indicator. It also features Track & Street Mode selector and LED flashers. The bike is priced at Rs 1.94 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The R15M 2023 model retains all the features from the outgoing model, including the Traction Control System.

2023 Yamaha MT-15 V2: The bike is priced at Rs 1.68 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The bike is powered by 155cc fuel-injected petrol engine. It produces power and torque of 18.3 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 14.2 Nm at 7,500 rpm, respectively.