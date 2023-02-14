India’s import of electronics to reduce due to the discovery of lithium reserve in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi District

Since the discovery of a 5.9 million tonnes lithium resource in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi District, India’s reliance on the imports of EV batteries, laptops, mobile phones, and other electronic gadgets will be greatly decreased.

The reserve can assist in supplying lithium to India’s growing EV sector.

According to Austrade, the trade, investment, and education development arm of the Australian government, major technological advancements since the commercialization of lithium-ion batteries in the 1990s have elevated lithium to the forefront. The revolution in smartphones, tablets, and other smart gadgets is being driven by this.

Lithium is an extremely reactive, alkaline, and light metal. It is mostly employed in the manufacturing of ceramics and glassware, greases, medicinal compounds, air conditioners, and aluminium, among other things.

Due to its maximum energy storage capacity per kilogramme, It is an ideal option for electric vehicle manufacturers like Tesla due to its enormous energy storage capacity and incredibly low weight.

The lithium deposit in Jammu and Kashmir may contain a significant amount of lithium, however it is currently insufficient to compare to the top lithium reserves in the world.