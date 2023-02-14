Lalitha Lajmi, one of India’s most prolific painters dies at the age of 90

Lalitha Lajmi, one of India’s most active artists, is no longer alive. At the age of 90, Lajmi passed away on Monday. The National Gallery of Modern Art’s official Twitter account broke the news of her passing on Twitter (NGMA). She was the sibling of renowned actor-director Guru Dutt.

‘The news of the passing of renowned artist Smt. Lalitha Lajmi, who entered the heavenly abode this morning, is shared by the NGMA, Mumbai, Ministry of Culture, and the Government of India with profound grief and sorrow (13.02.2023). Our Sincere Sympathies. RIP,’ the post’s caption was written by NGMA.

In Kolkata, India, in 1932, Lajmi was born to a poet father and a multilingual writer mother. She was an independent artist with a passion for classical dance. Over the decades, she held several exhibitions at international art galleries in Paris, London and Netherlands.

NGMA described Ms Lajmi as an ‘unparalleled watercolourist’. Through her work, she usually narrated a layered history of the modern Indian woman in the decades that followed Independence.