UAE to hold Miss World 2023

Dubai: 71st Miss World pageant will be held in the UAE. Julia Evelyn Morley, the Chairman of Miss World Limited announced this on the social media.

So far, 81 delegates have confirmed their participation in the upcoming edition and Miss World 2021 Karolina Bielawska of Poland will crown her successor at the coronation ceremony. Karolina Bielawska was crowned Miss World 2022 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. She was the second Polish woman to be crowned Miss World after 1989.