Valentines Day 2023: Reasons why ‘Red’ is considered the color of love

As we all know, Valentine’s Day is a time to show our significant ones how much we care. Red is the ideal colour to use to convey this feeling, after all.

Red is a powerful colour that creates powerful feelings and is linked to passion, love, and desire. It has been used for generations on Valentine’s Day to symbolise love and affection because it is the colour of roses, the symbol of romance.

If we are shown images of hearts, roses, bridal gowns, or Cupid with his bow and arrows, it’s likely that one of the first things we will consider is love and passion.

But why is red regarded as the colour of love? There are several reasons why this is the case.

First of all, the colour red is linked to the heart, the seat of passion and love. Because the heart is frequently represented as a vivid red symbol, red has become a potent representation of love.

Because it is associated with lust and passion, red is also known as the colour of love. Red is a strong, self-assured colour that elicits sentiments of excitement and vitality. Red is the ideal colour for expressing love on Valentine’s Day since it makes us feel passionate and urgent.

In many cultures, red is also considered to be lucky and brings good fortune to those who wear it. On Valentine’s Day, this is especially true, as red is said to attract love and happiness.