Villagers in Telangana’s Kamareddy shocked by electricity bill of Rs 11.41 crore

An electricity bill for the month of January totaling Rs 11.41 crore was received by the Kothapalli gramme panchayat office in the district, underscoring the shocking negligence of the electricity department staff.

They exhaled a sigh of relief when the AE explained that a technical issue caused the error in the bill when the village Sarpanch approached officials to inquire about the details of the bill and why there was such an extravagant charge on the same.

They promised to look over the metre reading and fix the bill.