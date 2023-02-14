Women’s Premier League 2023: Full squad of Delhi Capitals

Mumbai: Delhi Capitals bagged batter Jemimah Rodrigues (Rs 2.2 crore) and all-rounders Radha Yadav (Rs 40 lakh) and Shikha Pandey (Rs 60 lakh) along with the U-19 Women T20 World Cup winners Shafali Verma (Rs 2 core) and Titas Sadhu (Rs 25 lakh) in the WPL 2023 Player Auction held in Mumbai. The team also picked up Australia Women’s team Captain Meg Lanning (Rs 1.1 core) and South African all-rounder Marizanne Kapp (Rs 1.5 crore).

The inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League will commence in Mumbai from March 4 – March 26, 2023. A total of 22 matches will be played at the Brabourne Stadium and at the D.Y. Patil Stadium.

Full Squadof Delhi Capitals: Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Titas Sadhu, Alice Capsey, Tara Norris, Laura Harris, Jasia Akther, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia, Jess Jonassen, Sneha Deepthi, Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Aparna Mondal