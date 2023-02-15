16-year-old European hedgehog becomes the oldest hedgehog in the world

A 16-year-old European hedgehog has broken the previous record held by another hedgehog by seven years to become the oldest hedgehog in the world. Thorvald, a 16-year-old European hedgehog, is officially recognised as the oldest hedgehog in the entire world.

The hedgehog who currently owns the record formerly resided close to Silkeborg, a town in the middle of Denmark. But he died in 2016 at the Silkeborg animal rehabilitation facility run by Animal Protection Denmark.

The hedgehog died after being attacked by a dog. Nearly 700 dead hedgehogs were gathered and examined for the study.

Dr Sophie Lund Rasmussen, from the Wildlife Conservation Research Unit (WildCRU) at Oxford University, who led the Danish Hedgehog Project that discovered Thorvald, says she got extremely emotional while holding it.

The previous oldest hedgehog in the world was supposedly a nine-year-old female hedgehog in Ireland, identified by researchers in 2014.