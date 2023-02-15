Actor- director Basil Joseph, wife Elizabeth blessed with ‘Hope’! See post

Popular Malayalam actor- director Basil Joseph and his wife Elizabeth welcomed their first child on Wednesday. The couple has been blessed with a baby girl. Taking to Instagram, Basil shared the happy news by posting a photo of the newborn child and her mother.

‘Thrilled to announce the arrival of our little angel, HOPE ELIZABETH BASIL! She has already stolen our hearts, and we are over the moon with love for our precious daughter. We cannot wait to watch her grow and learn from her every day’, he captioned the post.

Several celebrities, including Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sithara Krishnakumar, Saniya Iyappan, Rajisha Vijayan, Binu Pappu, Anna Ben, Poornima Indrajith, Manjima, Malavika C Menon, Arya, Muktha, among others wished the new parents.

The couple tied the knot in 2017. Basil Joseph, who rose to popularity with his directorial debut movie ‘Kunjiramayanam’, has directed two other superhit films, namely ‘Godha’ and ‘Minnal Murali’ and acted in several others. He has also had a successful stint as an actor. The recent film ‘Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey’ featuring him and Darshana Rajendran was one of the most successful films of 2022. The actor will next be seen in ‘Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil’, directed by Vipin Das, alongside Prithviraj.