CITU criticises the new KSRTC salary structure

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has come under fire from the trade unions for its decision to pay staff salaries in accordance with the monthly target.

The KSRTC administration has been under fire from trade unions including CITU and INTUC for breaking labour regulations.

The KSRTC Employees’ Association (CITU) general secretary, S. Vinod, stated that although the union had supported setting targets for increased revenue in depots, using this as the basis for salary payment would not be acceptable.

‘Although we backed the goals to increase revenue generation,’ Vinod remarked, ‘We won’t let them use it as a criterion for paying compensation.’

He claimed that there was a persistent effort to demonstrate the Corporation’s financial situation.

He further stated that Pinarayi Vijayan, the chief minister of Kerala, has broken his pledge to pay KSRTC staff their salary by the fifth of every month.

Vinod further claimed that it was odd that the KSRTC made such a significant purchase of spare components in the midst of a financial crisis.

The labour laws are being subverted at the KSRTC, according to drivers union president V S Sivakumar and working president of the Transport Democratic Federation (TDF) M Vincent, MLA.

The Corporation had made the decision to pay salaries each month in accordance with the revenue objective that was met.

If they reach 100% of their goal, employees will receive their entire salary on the fifth of every month. On the fifth, a corresponding sum will be deposited into their accounts if only 80% of the aim is met.

According to transport Minister Antony Raju, the Corporation would choose a target after taking the number of crew members into account. The targets will be heavily influenced by the bus-employee ratio.

On Wednesday, the management will meet with the unions to discuss the situation.

On Wednesday, the Kerala High Court will also be debating the KSRTC salary payment case.