Couple celebrating Valentine’s Day in Goa drown in Palolem Beach.

On Tuesday night, a couple who had gone to Goa to celebrate Valentine’s Day without telling their families drowned in Palolem Beach.

Supriya Dubey (26) and Vibhu Sharma(27) have been identified as the deceased.

Police responded quickly to information about the incident, dispatched a team to the scene, and with the aid of lifeguards, brought the bodies to the shore.

The two were rushed by the police to the Konkan Social Health Centre, where the medical staff pronounced them dead. The bodies were sent for an autopsy by the police.

Both Supriya and Vibhu were residents of Uttar Pradesh who had travelled to Goa for vacation, according to Konkan Police.

Vibhu lived in Delhi while Supriya resided in Bangalore due to her employment.

Supriya and Vibhu were relatives, according to the police, and their families were unaware that they were in Goa.

The two, according to the police, have been on vacation in Goa for the past few days. On Monday night, locals saw them wandering close to Palolem beach. More research is being done.