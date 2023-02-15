Delhi youth killed by mob following a road rage argument in Nangloi area; 3 arrested

New Delhi: Delhi Police detained three persons on Wednesday, for allegedly stabbing a man in the Nangloi area of the national capital. According to the victim’s family, the incident took place as an aftermath of road rage in the Nangloi area on Tuesday evening. The deceased has been identified as Sahil Malik, 25, who was allegedly thrashed by a group of men following an argument.

The deceased’s uncle Khaleel Malik told ANI that Vishal (Sahil’s elder brother) was returning from his gym when his bike ‘touched’ a standing minibus near the Nangloi metro station, following which the two parties got involved in an argument after which the alleged persons thrashed him. ‘Vishal was returning from his gym at Najafgarh road when his bike touched a standing minibus near Nangloi metro station. Following the series of events, Vishal and that group of men indulged in an argument and the latter thrashed him’, the deceased’s uncle Khaleel Malik said.

He further alleged that the police also did not help Vishal when he approached them to get his bike from the spot at the police station. ‘The police denied to accompany Vishal to get his bike from the spot and asked him to go himself. It was at this time, Vishal called his younger brother Sahil and asked him to pick up the bike from the spot and come to the police station. When Sahil reached the spot with his friend Danish the men attacked him with a knife’, Khaleel Malik alleged adding that the doctors had declared Sahil dead.

Meanwhile, one of Sahil’s friends, who is an eyewitness in the case, Danish said that ‘we both had gone to pick up Vishal’s bike when several men came out suddenly and stabbed Sahil to death as we both were taking pictures of the bike’. ‘We reached there via rickshaw when suddenly eight to ten men came and stabbed Sahil at the time when we were taking pictures of the bike. I tried to save him, but failed’, Danish said. However, the police have taken up the matter and detained three persons. The search for other individuals involved in the murder is underway.