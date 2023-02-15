First summit on ‘responsible’ use of AI in military to be held in Netherlands

This week, a summit on the ‘responsible’ application of artificial intelligence (AI) in the military will be held in the Netherlands, and it will feature representatives from both the United States and China.

The conference takes place at a time when interest in AI in general is at an all-time high due to the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT programme two months ago, even though it is unclear whether the 50 countries in attendance will agree to endorse even a weak statement of principles being drafted by the Netherlands and co-host South Korea.

Because of the conflict in Ukraine, which will be a major topic of discussion at the summit, which takes place in The Hague from February 15 to 16, organisers decided not to invite the Russian Federation.

In the weeks leading up to the event, Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra told members of the international press that ‘this is an idea for which the time has come.’ We’re beginning to define and work towards what will constitute a responsible use of AI in the military.

The event could be the first step in eventually creating a global AI arms treaty, though that is still a long way off.

Leaders have been hesitant to date to agree to any restrictions on its use out of concern that doing so might put them at a disadvantage.

Alongside the summit, 2,000 experts and academics are in attendance at a conference where topics like slaughterbots and killer drones will be discussed.