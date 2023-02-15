Forex Market: Indian rupee falls against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee depreciated against the US dollar on Wednesday. The muted trend in domestic equities and firm crude oil prices dented investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened weak at 82.90 against the US dollar, registering a decline of 12 paise over its last close. On Tuesday, the Indian rupee settled at 82.78 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.14% to 103.38.Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the Indian capital markets as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,305.30 crore.