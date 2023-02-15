Former Disney executive Dave Hollis dies at the age of 47

Dave Hollis, a former Disney executive, passed away. In 2018, Hollis left his position at Disney after 17 years of service to assist his wife in managing a prosperous lifestyle enterprise. His death’s cause is still unknown. He was 47.

According to Hays County Justice of the Peace Andrew Cable, Hollis, whose ex-wife Rachel Hollis published the best-selling book Girl, Wash Your Face, was pronounced dead on Sunday afternoon at his home in Dripping Springs, a town outside of Austin.

Since Hollis was ‘young and didn’t have a long medical history,’ and was last seen on Saturday night, an autopsy will be conducted to identify the exact cause of death.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Rachel Hollis asked for prayers as the family tries to ‘navigate through the unthinkable.’

‘We are devastated,’ she wrote. ‘I have no words and my heart is broken.’

Hollis worked with Disney for 17 years and was one of the top executives of the company when he decided to quit and join his wife’s venture in 2018.