Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic renew wedding vows in Christian ceremony; Pics, video goes viral

Udaipur: Cricketer Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic renewed their wedding vows in a Christian ceremony on Tuesday. Taking to Instagram Hardik and Natasha posted dreamy pictures from their wedding.

‘We celebrated Valentine’s Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love’, the couple captioned the post.

Natasa was dressed in a white gown as a typical Christian bride. She wore a pearl necklace and tied her hair in a bun. Hardik was dressed in a black suit. The pictures show Natasa and Hardik sharing a kiss, the couple exchanging kisses with their son Agastya, and Natasa walking down the aisle with her father and posing with bridesmaids and groomsmen.

Cricketer KL Rahul wrote, ‘Congratulations guys’. Neha Dhupia wrote, ‘Congratulations to all three of you and the entire family. our hearts are full @hardikpandya93 @natasastankovic__’ Sania Mirza wrote, ‘Congratulations guys’. Reportedly, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli and Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul were also part of the wedding. They were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday morning, though there is no official confirmation yet.

Hardik and Natasa got engaged on January 1, 2020, on a cruise before tying the knot during the COVID-19 lockdown. They married in an intimate wedding on May 31, 2020. The couple was blessed with a son Agastya in July 2020.