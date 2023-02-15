In Tamil Nadu’s Karur, 4 school kids drown in Cauvery river

On Wednesday, four schoolchildren from the Karur district of Tamil Nadu drowned in the Cauvery river close to Mayanur town.

A football game was played at the Kongunadu Engineering College in Ezhurpatti with at least 15 female students in attendance. Each student’s teacher was with them at all times.

Some girls entered the river as they made their way back. One of the girls fell and was carried away. In an effort to save her, three of her friends also died in the water.

The villagers and firefighters later came across their bodies.

In addition to offering the grieving family his condolences, Chief Minister MK Stalin also announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh.