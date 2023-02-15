Indian Railways announces 4 special trains connecting these states: Full list

New Delhi: Indian Railways has decided to operate 4 Holi special trains. These special trains will connect Maharashtra and New Delhi with Bihar. The decision was taken to cater the heavy rush of passengers during Holi festival. These trains will run between Patna – Anand Vihar, Muzaffarpur – Yesvantpur, Barauni – Pune and Jaynagar – Mumbai.

Here are the schedules of the four special trains:

Patna – Anand Vihar (03255) will run from March 9 to March 24. This train will leave Patna every Thursday and Sunday at 10.20 pm and reach Anand Vihar the next day at 3 pm. Anand Vihar – Patna Superfast (03256) will run every Friday and Monday from March 10 to March 24 from Anand Vihar in Delhi to Patna, Bihar. This train will leave from Anand Vihar at 11.30 pm and reach Patna the next day at 5.20 pm. Both these trains will stop at Danapur, Arrah, Buxar, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Prayagraj and Kanpur Central stations.

Muzaffarpur – Yesvantpur (05271) will leave Muzaffarpur every Friday at 3:30 pm and reach Yesvantpur at 4:30 pm on Sunday. On its return journey, Yesvantpur – Muzaffarpur (05272) Weekly Special will leave Yesvantpur every Monday from March 13 to March 27 at 7:30 pm and reach Muzaffarpur on Wednesdays at noon.

Barauni-Pune Weekly Holi Special (05279) will depart from Barauni at 12.10 pm on March 9 and March 16 and reach Pune at 10.30 pm the next day. Pune -Barauni (05280) Weekly Holi Special will depart Pune at 05.00 am on March 11 and March 18 (Saturdays) and reach Barauni at 1.30 pm the next day.

Both these trains will have stoppages at Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, Hajipur, Patliputra, Danapur, Ara, Buxar, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Prayagraj Chheoki, Manikpur, Satna, Katni, Jabalpur, Itarsi, Khandwa, Bhusaval, Manmad, Kopargaon and Ahmednagar stations.

Jaynagar – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai Weekly Holi Special (05561 ) will depart Jaynagar at 11:50 pm on Saturdays from March 11 to 25 and reach Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 12:20 pm on Mondays Terminal, Mumbai. Whereas Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminal, Mumbai-Jaynagar Weekly Holi Special (05562) will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminal, Mumbai at 1.30 pm on Monday from March 14 to 28 and reach Jaynagar at 8.00 am on Wednesday.

These trains will have stoppages at Darbhanga, Samastipur, Barauni, Mokama, Bakhtiyarpur, Patna, Arrah, Buxar, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Prayagraj Chheoki, Manikpur, Satna, Katni, Jabalpur, Itarsi, Khandwa, Bhusaval and Nashik Road stations during their journeys.