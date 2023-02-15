London city authorities draft new rules according to which skyscrapers will be required to dim their lights at night

A new set of regulations that will mandate skyscrapers to dim their lights at night have been written by the municipal officials, so the nighttime skyline of London may seem significantly different from how it does now.

The City of London Corporation, the organisation in charge of overseeing the financial sector, claimed that the action will ‘reduce light pollution and save energy.’

The Square Mile in London, where the majority of high-rise structures still exist, will be subject to new regulations that will require high-rise structures to turn off superfluous lights after dusk.

The regulations must be strictly followed by the new buildings. The authorities will encourage the existing buildings to adopt the policy, however, it won’t be mandatory.

The authorities have introduced the rule as an increasing amount of evidence shows the light pollution’s devastating impact on human health and biodiversity as well as the wasted energy.

The new policy has been stated in the ‘Lighting Supplementary Planning Document’, as reported by Britain’s Financial Times.