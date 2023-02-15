Maruti Suzuki launches Ciaz dual-tone in India: Price and features

Mumbai: Most popular automobile manufacturer in the country, Maruti Suzuki has launched the Ciaz dual-tone in the markets. The car is priced at Rs 11.14 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be available with both manual and automatic transmissions across 440+ NEXA showrooms in over 285 cities.

Maruti Suzuki has made Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Hill Hold Assist (HHA) standard safety features across the entire variant line-up of the sedan. It already features 20+ safety features like dual airbags, rear parking sensors and ISOFIX Child seat anchorage.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is offered seven colour options and three new dual-tone colour options – Pearl Metallic Opulent Red with Black Roof, Pearl Metallic Grandeur Gray with Black roof and Dignity Brown with Black Roof.

The Ciaz dual-tone is powered by 1.5L petrol engine with power output of 103 bhp at 6,000 rpm and peak torque of 138 Nm at 4,400 rpm. It is on offer with a manual as well as automatic gearbox with mileage figures of 20.65 kmpl and 20.04 kmpl, respectively.