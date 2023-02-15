NATO chief says it is more significant Sweden and Finland join forces soon than together

The head of NATO stated on Tuesday that it was more crucial that Finland and Sweden’s applications to join the alliance, which were submitted last year in an effort to increase security following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, be approved separately than jointly.

All but Hungary and Turkey have approved the Scandianavian countries’ bids to join the 30-member alliance, which is arming Kiev against President Vladimir Putin’s army.

The application from Sweden has drawn particular criticism from Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan because it houses KDP members, whom Ankara labels terrorists.

In part because it would be simpler to integrate both nations into military structures at the same time, Western officials have stated that they would prefer for both nations to join NATO together.

However, Jens Stoltenberg, the secretary general of NATO, made the remark while meeting with defence ministers in Brussels.

‘Not whether Finland and Sweden are ratified jointly, but rather how. That they both ratify as full members as soon as possible is the main concern’ he informed the press.