NIA raids in Ernakulam, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka: Coimbatore explosion

In connection with the Coimbatore bomb case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids at the Ernakulam district on Wednesday in Aluva, Mattancherry, and Edathala.

As per Manorama News report, the raid is predicated on the wife of the alleged key conspirator Jamesha Mubin’s claims.

The reports says, the national anti-terror agency also conducted raids at 35 locations in Tamil Nadu and a few spots in Karnataka.

On October 23, 2022, an automobile in front of Kottamedu Sanghameshwar Temple saw three explosions: two little ones and a massive one. A few steps from the car’s steering wheel on the street in front of the shrine, Mubin’s body was found.

The explosion was set off by a gas-powered automobile. The investigation found that Mubin had attempted to increase the blast’s impact by keeping LPG cylinders on hand.

He had nails on his body, according to the postmortem report. Mubin sustained severe burns all over his body during the explosion.

From Mubin’s home, the police had retrieved 75 kg of explosives.