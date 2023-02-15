One of the boys saved during the Thai cave rescue in 2018 dies from a reported head injury

One of the lads who was saved in the 2018 Thai cave rescue has reportedly passed away from a brain injury. Duangpetch Promthep was one of the 12 boys who were rescued following a massive operation that went on for two weeks.

When he passed away, the 17-year-old was in the UK. His death’s precise cause is still unknown. But it’s claimed that he died from a head injury.

The Thai cave rescue made news throughout the world at the time, and books, movies, and a Netflix series later recounted the incident.

Late last year, Duangpetch Promthep enrolled at the Leicester-based Brooke House College Football Academy. Promthep used to captain the Thai boys’ football team which was trapped in a cave in Chiang Rai province, along with the coach, for two weeks.

The news of his demise was shared by his mother with the Wat Doi Wao temple in his home town in Chiang Rai.