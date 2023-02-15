Pinarayi and family attempted to ‘sell off Kerala,’: Swapna Suresh.

The chief suspect in the gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh, claimed that Pinarayi Vijayan, his wife Kamala, and their daughter Veena attempted to ‘sell off Kerala.’

Her remarks were made on the same day that M Sivasankar, the former personal assistant to the chief minister, appeared in court following his detention in connection with the Life Mission case.

Swapna claimed that, Sivasankar was detained as a result of the evidence she offered. She asserts that ED is on the right track, but she also suggested that the organisation interview C M Raveendran, a member of the CM’s personal staff, to learn more.

‘The case’s major players will all be apprehended. Questioning CM Raveendran, the CM’s private secretary, is also necessary’ added Swapna.

The fifth defendant in the Life Mission case is now identified as Sivasanker, who retired from the military in January of this year. On Wednesday morning, he appeared before the ED.