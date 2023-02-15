Reliance Jio launches 5G service in 17 more cities

Mumbai: Reliance Jio launched 5G services in 17 more cities in the country. These cities are Ankleshwar and Savarkundla in Gujarat; Chhindwara, Ratlam, Rewa and Sagar in Madhya Pradesh; Akola and Parbhani in Maharashtra; Bathinda, Khanna and Mandi Gobindgarh in Punjab; Bhilwara, SriGanganagar and Sikar in Rajasthan; Haldwani-Kathgodam, Rishikesh and Rudrapur in Uttarakhand.

The service provider also introduced its 5G services in 4 cities of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday. The Jio True 5G services were simultaneously launched in Shimla, Hamirpur, Nadaun and Bilaspur in the state of Himachal Pradesh.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee falls against US dollar

5G is the fifth-generation mobile network capable of transmitting a large set of data at a very rapid speed. 5G has a very low latency which will enhance user experiences in various sectors. Low latency describes the efficiency to process a very high volume of data messages with a minimal delay.