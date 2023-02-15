Swapna Suresh says, Kerala CM’s entire family involved in Life Mission scam

The primary suspect in the Kerala gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh, has applauded the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) action against M Sivasankar, an aide to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The central investigation agency detained the CM’s aide on Wednesday in relation to the Life Mission fraud.

Sarith PS and Swapna Suresh, two other accused in the case, claimed that Sivasankar was involved in the purported scam.

According to Swapna Suresh, who spoke to news agency ANI on Wednesday, M Sivasankar assisted in completing all administrative requirements so that they could turn it into a scam. Additionally, she stated that she was prepared to work with the ED and asked them to interview other employees of CM Pinarayi Vijayan who ‘manage his illegal work.’

She claimed that the entire family of the chief minister was complicit in the scheme and that they were ‘taking money away from the common people under the guise of new projects.’