This Gulf country to host FIFA Club World Cup 2023

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia will host the FIFA Club World Cup 2023. The decision was made at a Fifa Council meeting. The FIFA Club World Cup is scheduled from 12-22 December 2023. Saudi Arabia will be only the sixth host of the competition since its inception in 2000.

Saudi Arabia earlier this month, was awarded the hosting rights of the men’s Asian Cup 2027. The country is also bidding to host the Women’s Asian Cup for the first time in 2026.