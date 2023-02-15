Veteran Indian actor Javed Khan Amrohi passed away due to lung failure

According to reports in the media, renowned Indian actor Javed Khan Amrohi passed suddenly on Tuesday in Mumbai. Lung failure is listed as the reason of death. The actor was in his early 70s, according to Indianexpress.com.

In well-liked Hindi movies like Chak De! India, Andaz Apna Apna, and Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India, Javed was well-known for his supporting roles.

In an interview with news agency PTI, film director Ramesh Talwar stated, ‘Javed had a respiratory condition and had spent the previous year in bed. At Surya Nursing Home, he was receiving medical attention. He died at the hospital at roughly 1:00 p.m. because both of his lungs failed.’

Apart from his work in films, Javed Khan will also be remembered for his work in TV. He performed in classic TV shows on Doordarshan (Indian state broadcaster) like Mirza Ghalib and Nukkad.

Akhilendra Mishra, Javed’s co-star from Lagaan, an Aamir Khan-led epic historical sports drama, paid homage to him on Facebook.