Wayanad tribal worker beaten by landowner for seeking an additional Rs 100 in pay

When a landowner allegedly attacked a tribal labourer in Kerala’s Wayanad district for asking for Rs 100 more in pay for picking pepper, the victim sustained significant facial injuries.

In the alleged attack by Arun of Karuvalam House, Manjappara, Babu, a resident of the Neerchal Colony in Ambalavayal in Wayanad, lost three teeth and sustained severe facial injuries.

Additionally, Babu claims that Arun asked that he drop the lawsuit and claim his injuries were the result of a fall in exchange for Rs 1,000.

‘I told I needed an extra Rs. 100 in pay. He then punched me and stepped on my face’ Babu informed the journalists while displaying the wounds on his face.

According to reports, the incident happened on Friday. However, the SC/ST promoter was the one who called the police. On Sunday, Babu was brought into the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

Arun has been arrested for evading capture in accordance with the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.