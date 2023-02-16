American designer Michael Kors pays tribute to US feminist icon Gloria Steinem at New York Fashion Week

On Wednesday, the last day of New York Fashion Week, American designer Michael Kors paid tribute to Gloria Steinem, a national feminist icon in the US.

Several of the models in his Fall/Winter 2023 procession wore low-hanging, circular belts as a reference to the 88-year-old Steinem’s distinctive appearance.

At the performance in Manhattan’s West Village, Steinem, who was regarded as the founder of second-wave feminism in America in the late 1960s and early 1970s, sat in the front row.

Along with actors Mindy Kaling and Kate Hudson, she observed alongside Vogue editor-in-chief and high priestess of fashion Anna Wintour.

Before the exhibition on Tuesday, Kors told reporters, ‘The women that attracted me then (and who still fascinates me today) are the women who break the rules and do things their own way.’

‘Even though they’re strong or they’re powerful, and they’re smart, they’re happy to admit that they love fashion, and they enjoy fashion,’ he added.

Steinem said in a 2015 interview that she often wore a ‘concho’ belt.