Black Hawk helicopter crashes near Alabama killing everyone on board

On Wednesday afternoon, a Black Hawk helicopter crash was reported close to Alabama. According to officials, everyone on board perished in the accident. The number of passengers aboard the helicopter has not yet been verified.

The US military, meanwhile, claims that there were just two passengers on the chopper. The Tennessee National Guard’s helicopter, according to CBS News, was on a routine training exercise when it was spotted. Around 3:30 pm local time, the Black Hawk-style UH-60 helicopter crashed close to Huntsville, Alabama.

According to a statement from Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, the helicopter crash happened precisely on Alabama Highway 53 to the northwest of Huntsville. The helicopter crashed and caught fire right away.

‘We have no survivors,’ Investigator Brent Patterson said. ‘We have a crime scene here. We have it taped off.’

Videos of the helicopter crash showed a plume of black smoke rising hundreds of feet into the air on the side of the highway. Several emergency response vehicles gathered at the site of the crash.