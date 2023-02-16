Delhi Woman arrested for running Benz over another woman

Delhi police informed that, a 24-year-old woman was detained on Thursday after she is accused of running over another woman in east Delhi’s Anand Vihar neighbourhood with her Mercedes.

According to them, the suspect has been identified as Yojna Vihar resident Nupur Gupta.

The 27-year-old victim was struck by a Mercedes automobile that was allegedly being driven by Nupur on Sunday at 3:45 p.m.

When the event occurred, Akshita Aggarwal, a resident of Jhilmil, was waiting with her younger sister for a rickshaw to take them to the Karkardooma Metro Station in front of gate number 4 of Rishabh Vihar.

She fractured her leg after being struck by a black Mercedes that was approaching from the Vivek Vihar side, says the police.

The police says, the motorist, who failed to halt to check on Aggarwal, was arrested for reckless driving and causing great bodily harm by risking the life or personal safety of another under IPC sections 279 and 338.